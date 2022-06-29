France, Türkiye committed to NATO’s unity, strength: French president

French President Emmanuel Macron said Wednesday that his country and Türkiye are committed to the unity and strength of NATO.

Macron wrote on Twitter that both countries will continue to make efforts to ensure the export of Ukrainian grain via the Black Sea.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan met Macron earlier on the sidelines of the NATO Summit in Madrid.

Türkiye has been actively engaged with Kyiv and Moscow to secure the export of millions of tons of grain from Ukraine and prevent a food shortage of global proportions.

Tons of Ukrainian grain are stuck due to the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, causing global shortages and price hikes.

Russia, which is accused of using food as a weapon, has said Western sanctions are to blame for food shortages.