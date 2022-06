Attemps to infringe upon Crimea could lead to WWIII: Former Russian President Medvedev

Russia will be strengthening its border if Finland and Sweden join NATO, former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev said, according to the agencies.

He added that if the two Nordic countries join NATO they would face the prospect of having Iskander missile systems at their threshold.

Medvedev also added that any attempt to infringe upon Crimea by a NATO country would mean a declaration of war on Russia, which could lead to World War III, agencies quoted him as saying.