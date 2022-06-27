Iran says 'ball in U.S. court' for revival of 2015 nuclear deal amid expectations of talks resuming

Iran said on Monday that the revival of Tehran's 2015 nuclear deal with world powers depends on Washington, amid expectations that talks to save the pact will resume soon after the top EU diplomat's trip to the Islamic Republic.

"The ball is in Washington's court now," Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Saeed Khatibzadeh told a weekly televised news conference.

QATAR TO HOST INDIRECT TALKS BETWEEN IRAN AND U.S.

Qatar will host indirect talks between Iran and the United States on reviving Tehran's 2015 nuclear deal with world powers, a media adviser to the Iranian nuclear team was quoted on Monday as saying.

"Iran chose Qatar to host because it is our friend," Mohammad Marandi told the semi-official ISNA news agency.



