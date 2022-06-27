News World Biden, von der Leyen address environmental concerns with LNG deal

U.S. President Joe Biden stands next to European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen as she speaks during the first day of the G7 leaders' summit (REUTERS)

U.S. President Joe Biden and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen have addressed environmental concerns with an agreement by the U.S. to provide liquefied natural gas (LNG) to Europe to help it wean itself off Russian energy supplies.



"Mindful of the environmental impact of LNG production and consumption, the United States and the European Commission will step up their cooperation to reduce methane emissions," the leaders said on the sidelines of a G7 summit in southern Germany.



The U.S. and the EU announced the deal in March amid efforts by Brussels to cut its dependency on Russian gas by two-thirds this year, a response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.



Europe needs to make huge infrastructure investments in LNG facilities, and this may contribute to a significant greenhouse gas emissions increase, including methane.



U.S. LNG sales to the EU will be "aligned with the scope of an internationally accepted measurement, reporting and verification standard for methane emissions," Biden and von der Leyen said.























