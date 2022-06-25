ERDOĞAN, STOLTENBERG DISCUSS FINLAND AND SWEDENS NATO BIDS OVER PHONE

News
Erdoğan, Stoltenberg discuss Finland and Sweden's NATO bids over phone
Agencies and A News WORLD
Published June 25,2022
Having a telephone conversation on Saturday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg exchanged views over Finland and Sweden's NATO bids, according to the information released by the presidential sources.
In talks with NATO chief Stoltenberg, Turkish president stressed that Sweden, Finland should take concrete steps against PKK/YPG terrorists.