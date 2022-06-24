Investigation in Sweden related to YPG/PKK terror group ends over 'lack of evidence'

Sweden on Friday ended investigation on social media posts that showed pictures of the YPG/PKK terror organization's so-called flag and its convicted ringleader, Abdullah Öcalan, that were projected on public buildings in the capital.

According to state radio, police claimed there is a lack of evidence to proceed with the investigation.

Last week, social media accounts linked to the PKK, and its Syrian offshoot YPG, shared images showing the organization's so-called flag and its leader's picture projected on the historic City Hall and Globen Avicii Arena Sports Hall.

Following reactions by Türkiye's Ambassador to Sweden Hakkı Emre Yunt and others to the propaganda activities of the terrorists, Stockholm Municipality had filed a criminal complaint.

Sweden and Finland formally applied to join NATO last month, a decision spurred by Russia's war on Ukraine that began on Feb. 24.

But Türkiye, a longstanding member of the alliance, has voiced objections to the membership bids, criticizing the countries for tolerating and even supporting terrorist groups.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK-listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the U.S., and the EU-has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people.























