BRITAINS CONSERVATIVE PARTY CHAIR RESIGNS AFTER BY-ELECTION DEFEATS

Oliver Dowden, the chairman of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Conservative party, resigned on Friday, saying it could not carry on with business as usual after two crushing by-election defeats and someone had to take responsibility.

"Yesterday's parliamentary by-elections are the latest in a run of very poor results for our party. Our supporters are distressed and disappointed by recent events, and I share their feelings," Dowden said in a resignation letter to Johnson.

"We cannot carry on with business as usual. Somebody must take responsibility and I have concluded that, in these circumstances, it would not be right for me to remain in office."