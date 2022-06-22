Bowser wins Democratic primary for mayor in Washington, D.C.

Washington, D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser won the Democratic primary on Tuesday, overcoming a progressive rival and virtually guaranteeing that she will win a third consecutive term to lead a city confronting inequality, crime and public safety concerns.

Bowser defeated At-large Councilmember Robert White, who harshly criticized her response to spiraling violent crime rates, and Councilmember Trayon White, who represents Ward 8, the poorest and most crime-ridden area in the district.

The winner of the Democratic primary is the prohibitive favorite in the November general election in the heavily Democratic city. That would make Bowser the second mayor to win three consecutive terms, tying with Marion Barry, who presided over the city continuously from 1979 to 1991.







