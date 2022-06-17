Six die in lightning strikes in Bangladesh amid heavy rainfall

Six people, including three children, died in lightning strikes in Bangladesh, police said on Friday.



Officer Shah Kamal said the deaths were reported from three separate lightning incidents in the Mymensingh district.



All those who died were either working outside in fields or fishing, he said.



Meanwhile heavy rainfall forced the authorities to suspend operations at an international airport after flooding inundated vast areas of the country's north east, leaving tens of thousands of people stranded, officials said.



Flight operations were suspended following reports that floodwaters were approaching the runway of Osmani International Airport in Sylhet, airport manager Hafiz Ahmed said.



The suspension will remain in effect for three days from Friday, he said, adding that what happens next depends on the situation.



The flooding was caused by heavy rainfall over the past few days as the monsoon hits Bangladesh and parts of Meghalaya and Assam in India. Vast swathes of land were under water in downstream Bangladesh, according to the country's Flood Forecasting and Warning Center in Dhaka.



Numerous homes, schools, shops and public buildings were flooded in Sylhet and the neighbouring Sunamganj district as waters rose in the major Surma and Kushiara river systems, local government official Jahangir Hossain said.



The authorities to cut electricity supplies in the Sunamganj district, leaving an estimated 2 million people without power, due to the flooding, he said.



He added that the government has launched rescue efforts to bring those affected to safety immediately.



