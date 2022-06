A Russian Su-25 fighter jet crashed during a training mission in the country's southern Belgorod Oblast , which borders Ukraine.

The pilot, who ejected safely, was found by rescuers, and then taken to a hospital for a medical checkup, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement on Friday.

The plane crashed in a desolate area and caused no destruction or casualties, the ministry noted.

A technical malfunction is considered a possible cause of the accident, it said.