5 killed as heavy rain damages house in Pakistan

At least five people were killed and several others wounded when a house roof collapsed due to heavy rain in northeastern Pakistan on Thursday night, a local official said.

"Five people of same family including three children were killed while one more was injured in a roof collapse in Lahore," the spokesman for the Emergency Service Department in the Punjab province said in a statement.

Two other people were also wounded in rain-related incidents in other parts of the city.

According to the Meteorological Department, heavy rains will continue across the country until June 22.