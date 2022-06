New humanitarian corridors to be opened in Azot plant: Separatists

Russian and separatist forces will again open humanitarian corridors for civilians at Azot Plant in Sievierodonetsk, Ifax said on Thursday, quoting the Luhansk separatists' leader.

Leonid Pasechnik, head of the self-proclaimed Luhansk People's Republic, said separatist forces had entered the plant - where Ukraine says hundreds of civilians are taking shelter - but had been unable to dislodge Ukrainian fighters from the factory, the Tass news agency reported.