 Contact Us
News World Scotland's Sturgeon says nearly ready to outline plan for independence vote

Scotland's Sturgeon says nearly ready to outline plan for independence vote

Scottish first minister Nicola Sturgeon said that as a result of last year's Scottish parliament elections there was "an indisputable democratic mandate" for a vote, which she intended to honour even though British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has refused to issue a "Section 30" order to allow one.

Reuters WORLD
Published June 14,2022
Subscribe
SCOTLANDS STURGEON SAYS NEARLY READY TO OUTLINE PLAN FOR INDEPENDENCE VOTE

Scottish first minister Nicola Sturgeon on Tuesday said she was nearly ready to give more details on how the nation's devolved parliament could move ahead with a new independence referendum without the consent of the British government.

Sturgeon said that as a result of last year's Scottish parliament elections there was "an indisputable democratic mandate" for a vote, which she intended to honour even though British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has refused to issue a "Section 30" order to allow one.

"If we are to uphold democracy here in Scotland, we must forge a way forward, if necessary without a section 30 order," Sturgeon said in a speech, adding that work was underway on how to proceed, given the British government contests that the Scottish parliament has the power to grant such a vote.

"That therefore is the situation we must navigate to give people the choice of independence. Now that work is well underway, and while I do not intend to go further into the detail today, I can say that I do plan to give a significant update to Parliament very soon indeed."