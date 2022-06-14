Ecuador hit by anti-government protests

Indigenous people protest, against Ecuador's President Guillermo Lasso's economic and environmental policies, in Quito, Ecuador, June 13, 2022 (REUTERS)

Indigenous groups in Ecuador took to the streets Monday, protesting against the government's economic policies.

The demonstrators blocked roads in Chimborazo, Cotopaxi, Pastaza, Napo and Tungurahua provinces, according to the local press.

Leonidas Iza, president of the Confederation of Indigenous Nationalities of Ecuador (Conaie), said if their demands are not met, they will embark on an indefinite national strike.

Iza said they made 10 demands to the government.

"The wishes of the people, not the IMF, should be fulfilled," he said, referring to the International Monetary Fund.

"If they go with the IMF, these educated people will stand up and will not allow this imposition."

The activists said they would give up the protests if President Guillermo Lasso responds to their demands.

More than 53 non-governmental organizations (NGOs) from various sectors reportedly participated in the demonstrations.

In Ecuador, which has been going through a serious economic and social crisis in recent years, the government says that financial reforms are necessary to revive the economy due to the IMF debt.