British royals, politicians mark 5th anniversary of Grenfell fire

Senior royals and politicians have joined Grenfell Tower survivors and bereaved relatives in services to remember those who died in the devastating tower block blaze.



The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge chatted with attendees before taking their seats in the front row for a multi-faith service at the base of the north Kensington high-rise on Tuesday.



A 72-second silence in memory of the 72 victims of the fire, which took place exactly five years ago, was observed by attendees including William and Kate, and followed by applause.



Green balloons were then released in memory of the 18 children who perished.



Addressing the attendees, Father Gerard Skinner, parish priest of St Francis of Assisi church in Notting Hill, said Grenfell Tower has become a "symbol of suffering" for those who died, their loved ones, survivors and the community, and a "symbol of shame" for liars and deceivers.



He continued: "But Grenfell is a symbol of love. It's why the heart is there at the top (of the tower), that's why it's here today.



"A reminder of the love of God, God's love for each one of us, and your love for each other. It is a symbol of change too - of laws and of hearts."



It follows a memorial service on Tuesday morning at Westminster Abbey, during which one of the abbey bells tolled 72 times in memory of the 72 men, women and children who lost their lives in the fire.



Multi-faith leaders read out the names of the victims of the tragedy, with former prime minister Theresa May, London Mayor Sadiq Khan, Housing Secretary Michael Gove, building safety and fire minister Stephen Greenhalgh, and shadow housing secretary Lisa Nandy in attendance.



After each group of names was read out, the congregation said in unison "Forever in our hearts" - the phrase emblazoned across the top of the covered-up tower in north Kensington.



Opening the service, the very Reverend Dr David Hoyle, Dean of Westminster, said the loss and anguish "are still vivid and sharp" as the congregation gathered "in sorrow and in pain."



He said: "Here we renew our commitment to remember those we have lost.



"We gather as those who look for justice and a renewed commitment to securing safety in our homes, safety in times of fire.



"Grateful for the support of the communities and individuals that have sustained the bereaved and the survivors over the last five years, we meet in faith and hope looking to a better, safer, surer future."



It comes as politicians paid tribute on social media, with Prime Minister Boris Johnson tweeting: "Today marks five years since the Grenfell Tower fire took the lives of 72 people.



"My thoughts are with the survivors, those who lost loved ones and the wider community."



Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer posted: "Five years on from the Grenfell tower fire we remember the 72 people killed. The Grenfell community are courageous in their pursuit of justice andchange. We stand with them. To honour the memories of those lost we must prevent such a tragedy happening again."



Khan tweeted: "Along with all Londoners I stand with the Grenfellcommunity, today on the fifth anniversary of that terrible tragedy, and always.



"Together, we will get the answers, justice and change that we need to protect communities in London and across the rest of our country."



Writing on Twitter, the Archbishop of Canterbury said "we pray for the bereaved and survivors" and for solutions to the "injustice of unsafe housing."