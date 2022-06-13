Ukrainian police: More than 12,000 civilians killed in war so far

More than 12,000 civilians have been killed so far in the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the chief of Ukraine's police, Ihor Klymenko, said in a Monday interview with the news agency Interfax-Ukraine.



Seventy-five per cent of the victims were men, 2% were children and the remaining 23% were women, he said.



"These are civilians, these people had nothing to do with the army or law enforcement," Klymenko emphasized. So far, 1,200 of the victims have not been identified yet.



More than 1,500 bodies were found in the area around the capital, Kiev, after Russian troops retreated at the end of March. The discovery of mass graves and tied-up corpses in the suburb of Bucha caused an international outcry.



The UN has so far recorded 4,300 civilian deaths. Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24.