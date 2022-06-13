News World Ukrainian army ousted from centre of Severodonetsk as Russia advances

Ukrainian army ousted from centre of Severodonetsk as Russia advances

DPA WORLD Published June 13,2022 Subscribe

The gutted remains of cars sit along a road during heavy fighting at the front line in Severodonetsk in the Luhansk region of Ukraine (AP)

The Ukrainian military said on Monday its troops had been pushed out of the centre of Severodonetsk, the city that for weeks has been the focal point of Russian efforts in the eastern Donbass region.



Russian forces shelled the city centre with artillery and drove out the remaining Ukrainian soldiers there, the general staff in Kyiv said.



The situation report said that despite the major setback fighting around Severodonetsk continued and that Ukraine remains in control of about a third of the city overall.



A few hours earlier, President Volodymyr Zelensky had said that "literally every metre is being fought for" in the strategically important industrial city.



Russia captured the port city of Mariupol in May after a months-long siege and then turned greater attention toward taking control of Luhansk province, where Severodonetsk is located.



Russia now controls 90% of Luhansk and has been making incremental gains to completely encircle Severodonetsk. Luhansk and neighbouring Donetsk province make up the region known as the Donbass, which borders Russia.



The Azot chemical plant in Severodonetsk is also being pummelled by Russia. According to Ukrainian officials, civilians continue to hold out in the plant, using it as an air-raid shelter.

























