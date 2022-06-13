BULGARIAS FOREIGN, ENERGY MINISTERS RESIGN AMID COALITION CRISIS

Bulgaria's Foreign Minister Teodora Genchovska and Energy Minister Alexander Nikolov resigned on Monday after their party withdrew from the coalition government last week, the country's national news agency reported.

Both officials handed their resignations to Prime Minister Kiril Petkov, according to the Bulgarian News Agency (BTA).

As the reason for their resignations, the two ministers pointed to the decision of There Is Such a People (ITN) party, which nominated them, to withdraw from the governing coalition.

ITN, which has 25 seats in the national assembly, announced on June 8 that it withdrew its support for the coalition government led by Petkov.

Genchovska and Nikolov said they will continue to carry out the duties of their offices until their replacements are elected, according to the report.