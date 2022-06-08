UN chief warns impact of Ukraine war on world is worsening

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned Wednesday that the effect of the war in Ukraine on food security is "speeding up."

He was speaking at a news conference to release a report from the UN Global Crisis Response Group on Food, Energy and Finance, which said the ripple effects of the conflict are extending human suffering far beyond its borders.

"Today's report makes clear that the war's impact on food security, energy and finance is systemic, severe and speeding up," said the UN chief. "Three months into the Russian invasion of Ukraine, we face a new reality. For those on the ground, every day brings new bloodshed and suffering. And for people around the world together with the other crises, the war is threatening to unleash an unprecedented wave of hunger and destitution."

Guterres noted that vulnerable people and countries are already being hit hard and no country or community will be left untouched by the cost of this living crisis.

"Food prices are at near record highs. Fertilizer prices have more than doubled, sounding an alarm everywhere," he warned.

"There is only one way to stop this gathering storm in its tracks: the Russian invasion of Ukraine must end. Until that happens, we need immediate action," he added.

Russia's invasion of Ukraine has also pushed up agricultural commodity prices sharply, worsening food insecurity and extreme poverty in developing economies.

Global consumer price inflation has soared around the world and is above central bank targets in almost all countries.