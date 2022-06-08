UK cinema shelves controversial film following protests by Muslims

A major UK cinema on Wednesday canceled all screenings of a controversial movie following protests by the British Muslim community.

Cineworld canceled all screenings of the highly controversial movie The Lady of Heaven after demonstrations against the film grew in a number of cities across the UK, including Birmingham, Bolton, and Sheffield.

"Due to recent incidents related to screenings of The Lady of Heaven, we have made the decision to cancel upcoming screenings of the film nationwide to ensure the safety of our staff and customers," a spokesperson for Cineworld said in a statement.

Last week, thousands of British Muslims peacefully demonstrated outside the Cineworld venues calling for the cancelation of the movie.

Additionally, over 120,000 people signed a petition calling for the movie to be pulled from all cinemas across the country.

Cineworld, however, is the only UK film establishment to have shelved the screenings of the movie.

Cinema chain Vue will continue the screening of the film in the capital London and the southeast region.

"Vue takes seriously the responsibilities that come with providing a platform for a wide variety of content and believes in showcasing films of interest to diverse communities across the UK," the group said in a statement.

"Vue will only show a film once the BBFC (the independent British Board of Film Classification) has assessed and rated a film. The Lady of Heaven has been BBFC accredited and is on show in a number of our cinemas," it added.

The Lady of Heaven caused outrage among Muslims across the UK for its depiction of Prophet Muhammad, which is prohibited in Islam, and its erroneous sectarian portrayals of His companions and successors.

Shia cleric Yasser al-Habib, the producer of the movie, has been accused of comparing revered Islamic figures to the terrorist group Daesh/ISIS and causing sectarian divisions among Muslims.