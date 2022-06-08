South Korea ends 7-day mandatory self-isolation for all international arrivals

South Korea has lifted the mandatory seven-day self-isolation requirement for all passengers arriving from abroad, local media reported on Wednesday.

However, the travelers will still require a negative PCR test result before boarding flights to South Korea, according to Yonhap News Agency.

"Experts have warned of another virus wave in summer. There are risks that could cause an upturn in (COVID-19) infections, such as seasonal festivals, summer vacation and the increased use of air conditioners. We should not let down our guard," the agency quoted Lee Gi-il, a senior health official, as saying.

In March, the country's daily coronavirus cases topped 620,000 for the first time since 2020 following the omicron outbreak.

In the past 24 hours, South Korea reported 13,358 new infections, bringing the total caseload to over 18.1 million, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) data.

With eight more fatalities, the death toll also raised to 24,305.

So far, 44.6 million or 86.9% of the country's population have been fully vaccinated, while 33.32 million or 64.9% have received their first booster shots.









