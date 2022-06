UK reopens its embassy in Libya after 8-year hiatus

The UK reopened its embassy in Libya on Sunday after an eight-year hiatus.

"This is a demonstration of the UK's commitment to the whole of Libya. I am proud our work touches the lives of Libyans across the whole country already," said Ambassador Caroline Hurndall on Twitter.

UK-Libya relations are deep and historical, she added.

The UK had closed its diplomatic missions in Libya in 2014 amid intense armed clashes in the country.