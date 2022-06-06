Death toll rises to 100 after attack on Catholic church in Nigeria

The death toll in Nigeria has risen to 100 following a brutal attack on a Catholic church, with many children and pregnant women among the dead, Oluwole Ogunmolasuyi, a local politician in the southern state of Ondo, said on Monday.



Heavily armed perpetrators had stormed St Francis' Church in the city of Owo on Pentecost, or Whit, Sunday during a church service, shooting indiscriminately at worshippers and setting off explosive devices.



Authorities had initially said on Sunday that up to 50 people were killed.



The government launched an investigation into the incident.