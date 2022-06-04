Russian air activity remains high over Donbas: British military

The British military said on Saturday in an update that the Russian air activity remained high over the contested ground in the Donbas region.

Russian air activity has been largely restricted to deep strikes using air and surface-launched cruise missiles, it added.

The statement also said that the combined use of air and artillery strikes has been a key factor in Russia'srecent tactical success in Donbas, adding that Russia has increased the employment of tactical air to support creeping advance, combining air strikes and massed artillery fires.

Increased use of unguided munitions has led to the widespread destruction of built-up areas in Donbas, the British military said.