UKRAINIAN ARMY DETERMINED NOT TO LOSE SEVERODONETSK TO MOSCOWS TROOPS

The Ukrainian army is determined not to lose the administrative centre of Severodonetsk to Russian troops despite days of fierce fighting.



"The situation is difficult, but it is better than yesterday. And it is under control," Olexiy Hromov, the deputy chief of the general staff, told journalists in Kiev.



His comments came after the Ukrainian authorities said Russian troops had taken control of key parts of the besieged city in Luhansk. Hromov said there was very bloody street fighting in the city, seen as the last major Ukrainian stronghold in the region. The Russian military and separatist troops loyal to Moscow say they are on the verge of taking power there.



"Our resistance is unbroken after all these months. The enemy has not achieved the goals it set itself," said Deputy Defence Minister Hanna Maljar. "We are ready for a long-term war. We have prepared for a long war."



She welcomed the fact that the pace of arms deliveries from the West was finally picking up, but did not provide details on the timing and location for security reasons. When asked if the new weapons could be used to attack Russia she said, "It's about us defending ourselves."