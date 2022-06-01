Russian Nobel-winning editor auctioning prize to aid Ukraine refugees

Nobel Prize-winning Russian journalist Dmitry Muratov is putting his award medallion on the auction bloc to raise money for refugees fleeing Russia's invasion of Ukraine, he announced on Wednesday.



Online bidding started on Wednesday. They will be accepted through June 20, according to auction house Heritage Auctions, based in Dallas, Texas. Proceeds will be given to UNICEF for its work with Ukrainian refugees.



Muratov is editor-in-chief of Novaya Gazeta, a Kremlin-critical publication that stopped publication in Russia earlier this year for fear of running afoul of laws that penalize criticism of the invasion or coverage that refers to it as a "war" or "invasion."



Muratov, 60, shared the Nobel peace prize last year with Philippine journalist Maria Ressa for their dedication to freedom of the press. The two shared a prize of 10 million Swedish krona (about $1 million), which Muratov donated to charity.