Turkish FM Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu visits Holocaust Museum in Jerusalem

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu on Wednesday visited the Yad Vashem Holocaust Museum in West Jerusalem.

Çavuşoğlu laid a wreath at the Holocaust Memorial and signed the memorial book, also known as "book of remembrance."

This is the first visit by a Turkish foreign minister to Israel in 15 years as both countries try to mend ties.

During his visit, Çavuşoğlu will meet with his Israeli counterpart Yair Lapid to exchange views on bilateral relations and regional and international matters.

On Tuesday, Çavuşoğlu met with his Palestinian counterpart Riyad al-Maliki and President Mahmoud Abbas in Ramallah city.

Ahead of official talks in Palestine, he also chaired the second meeting of the Joint Committee of the Palestinian and Turkish Foreign Ministries which was established in 2010.