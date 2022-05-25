News
Palestinian youth shot dead by Israeli troops in West Bank - health ministry
Israeli soldiers hit a 16-year-old Palestinian youth in the head in the occupied West Bank, the Ministry of Health said in a statement on Wednesday. The confrontations had occurred when soldiers were securing Joseph's Tomb in Nablus for a visit by settlers.
Published May 25,2022
A 16-year-old boy has been shot dead by Israeli soldiers in the occupied West Bank, according to Palestinian sources.
The youth was hit in the head by a bullet, the Ministry of Health in Ramallah announced on Wednesday. The confrontations had occurred when soldiers were securing Joseph's Tomb in Nablus for a visit by settlers.
The army announced on Twitter that violent clashes with hundreds of Palestinians had taken place during a pre-arranged visit by worshippers to Joseph's Tomb.
According to tradition, Joseph's Tomb is the final resting place of the biblical figure Joseph, son of the patriarch Jacob. Jews, Christians and Muslims venerate the tomb equally. Jews may only enter the site with permission.