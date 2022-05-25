News World Palestinian youth shot dead by Israeli troops in West Bank - health ministry

Israeli soldiers hit a 16-year-old Palestinian youth in the head in the occupied West Bank, the Ministry of Health said in a statement on Wednesday. The confrontations had occurred when soldiers were securing Joseph's Tomb in Nablus for a visit by settlers.

DPA WORLD Published May 25,2022