At least 29,450 Russian troops killed since start of Ukraine war: army

Cars pass by destroyed Russian tanks in a recent battle against Ukrainians in the village of Dmytrivka, close to Kyiv, Ukraine (AP)

At least 29,450 Russian soldiers have so far been killed during the war in Ukraine, the Ukrainian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.

Some 100 Russian troops were killed over the past 24 hours, according to a statement by the Ukrainian General Staff.

It said Ukrainian forces have destroyed 206 planes, 170 helicopters, 1,305 battle tanks, 3,213 armored vehicles, 606 artilleries, 201 rocket launchers, and 93 air-defense systems since the start of the war.

Russia has also lost 2,218 vehicles, 13 ships and light boats, 491 unmanned aerial vehicles along with 112 cruise missiles, the statement added.

In a statement issued on March 25, the Russian Defense Ministry said 1,351 of its soldiers operating in Ukraine were killed.

At least 3,942 civilians have been killed and 4,591 injured since Russia launched a war on Ukraine on Feb. 24.

Nearly 6.6 million people have fled to other countries, while more than 7.7 million have been internally displaced, according to the UN refugee agency.