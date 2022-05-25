4 more kids killed in Russian attacks, war count at 238: Ukraine

Four more children were killed in Russian attacks in Ukraine over the past day, raising the war count to 238, Ukrainian authorities said on Wednesday.

An 11-year-old girl was fatally injured in Kharkiv, while three children aged 14, 15 and 17 were killed in Mariupol, according to the office of Ukraine's prosecutor general.

At least 433 more children have been injured in Russian attacks since Feb. 24, the authority said.

Russian forces have also damaged 1,848 educational institutions, with 173 completely destroyed, it added.

According to UN estimates, at least 3,942 civilians have been killed and 4,591 injured so far in the ongoing war. The true toll is believed to be much higher.

Over 6.6 million people have fled to other countries, while more than 7.7 million have been internally displaced, according to the UN refugee agency.