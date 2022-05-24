RUSSIA CLAIMS SHOOTING DOWN UKRAINES MIG-29 FIGHTER JET

Russian forces shot down a Ukrainian MiG-29 fighter jet and five drones Monday night, the country's Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.

Addressing a news briefing in Moscow on the war that began in February, ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said air defense systems also intercepted four shells fired from the Smerch multiple rocket launcher.

Over the past day, he said, high-precision air-launched missiles hit three control points, 36 areas of concentration of manpower and military equipment, a self-propelled artillery division, as well as six ammunition depots, including a large warehouse of 155-mm shells for American M-777 howitzers.

Konashenkov added that the aviation also struck an air defense system Buk-M1, two control points, three ammunition depots, 80 areas of concentration of manpower and Ukrainian military equipment.

"In total, as a result of air strikes, more than 210 nationalists were destroyed, 31 units of military equipment disabled," he said.

Rocket forces and artillery hit 84 control points, 463 areas of concentration of manpower and military equipment, as well as 137 artillery and mortar units in firing positions, destroyed 13 tanks and armored fighting vehicles, four installations of Grad multiple rocket launchers and three ammunition depots, he said.

"In total, since the beginning of the special military operation, 178 aircraft, 125 helicopters, 995 unmanned aerial vehicles, 320 air defense systems, 3,243 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 425 multiple rocket launchers, 1,658 field artillery and mortar guns, as well as 3,124 units of special military vehicles have been destroyed," Konashenkov said.