Several injured as football ultras riot outside Zagreb

Hundreds of radical football supporters from Croatian top-flight side Hajduk Split have fought running battles with the police on a motorway outside of Zagreb, leaving several injured according to national broadcaster HRT.



The Croatian television channel cited police in saying a dozen officers had been injured in addition to two ultras from Hajduk.



Trouble started at the final match of the season, which Hajduk lost 3-1 to champions Dinamo Zagreb, when fans from Split were prevented from bringing banners into the Maksimir Stadium and stayed outside to protest.



On the way back to Split, Hajduk supporters blocked the A1 motorway with their vehicles at a service station 30 kilometres south-west of Zagreb.



The police broke up the blockade by force and also used firearms, the reports said. No information was initially available on the number of arrests. The motorway remained closed to traffic early Sunday.







