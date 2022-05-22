Russia to put around 50 new intercontinental missiles into service

Russia plans to put about 50 new nuclear-capable Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missiles into service by the end of autumn, Roscosmos space agency Director General Dmitry Rogozin said.



The rockets are to be manufactured in the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, he told the Interfax news agency at the weekend.



Russia conducted its first test launch of its next generation Sarmat missile at the Plesetsk spaceport in northern Russia in late April.



The Sarmat has a range of 18,000 kilometres and can be armed with nuclear warheads. This would allow Russia to reach targets worldwide by launching attacks via either the North or the South Pole.



The first Sarmats are due to be stationed in the Krasnoyarsk Region.



President Vladimir Putin had used the missile launch in April to make threats against the West against the backdrop of his war against Ukraine.



The missile could overcome all kinds of defences and force nations to "think twice" about threatening Russia, Putin said at the time.

