Pentagon spokesman Kirby named to new role in White House

Pentagon spokesman John Kirby speaks during a briefing at the Pentagon in Washington, Friday, May 20, 2022 (AP)

U.S. President Joe Biden announced a new role Friday for Pentagon spokesman John Kirby who will serve as National Security Council coordinator for Strategic Communications at the White House.

"In this role, Kirby will coordinate interagency efforts to explain United States policy and will serve as a senior administration voice on related matters, including as appropriate at the White House podium," the White House said in a statement.

Kirby, who advises Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and Deputy Secretary of Defense Kathleen Hicks, will report to National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan.

Biden praised Kirby as "uniquely qualified" for the new post, saying he looks "forward to bringing his background, knowledge, and experience to the White House."

"I am incredibly honored to be given this opportunity to continue serving my country and this Administration," said Kirby. "I am very grateful to President Biden for his confidence in me and to Secretary Austin for his tremendous support and leadership these last 18 months."

Between December 2015 and January 2017, Kirby served at the State Department, taking on the roles of assistant secretary for the Bureau of Public Affairs and the agency's spokesperson from May 2015 to January 2017.

Before the State Department, Kirby served as Pentagon spokesman under defense chief Chuck Hagel.