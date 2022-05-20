UK lifts all restrictions on arms exports to Turkey

The UK has lifted all restrictions on arms exports to Turkey, the head of the Turkish Defense Industries Presidency said on Friday.

"Important details on technical issues were discussed, and at the same time, steps were taken in principle to bring bilateral ties to a higher level in the field of defense," Ismail Demir said during his visit to London.

Thus, all of the products have been removed from the list of export restrictions which was created by British authorities in December 2021.

The meetings also addressed cooperation opportunities in other countries, Demir said.