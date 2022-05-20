News World Britain PM says he cannot 'magic away' cost of living crisis

Britain PM says he cannot 'magic away' cost of living crisis

During a visit to Hilltop Honey's factory in Powys, Wales, Mr Johnson told reporters: "I'm not going to pretend to you that we can magic away every single expense that people are going to face as a result of a global spike in energy prices.

DPA WORLD Published May 20,2022 Subscribe