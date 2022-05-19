Turkish FM Çavuşoğlu discusses Ukraine war and NATO enlargement with Hungarian, Senegalese counterparts

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu met separately on Thursday with his Hungarian counterpart Peter Szijjarto and Senegalese counterpart Aissata Tall Sall in New York.

On his meeting with Szijjarto, Çavuşoğlu, who was in the US city to attend a global forum on migration, said on Twitter that they discussed "energy cooperation and NATO enlargement ."

Finland and Sweden formally applied to join NATO on Wednesday, a decision spurred by Russia's war on Ukraine that began in February. But Turkiye, a longstanding member of the alliance, has voiced objections to the membership bids, criticizing the countries for tolerating and even supporting terror groups.

With Sall, he said they held talks on "bilateral relations and initiatives for peace in Ukraine."

The Turkish diplomat also met Abdulla Shahid, president of the 76th Session of the UN General Assembly.



