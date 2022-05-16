Ukraine claims 27,700 Russian troops killed since start of war

Some 27,700 Russian soldiers have so far been killed during the war in Ukraine, the Ukrainian military said on Monday.

The Ukrainian forces have destroyed 200 Russian aircraft, 165 helicopters, 427 unmanned aerial vehicles, 1,228 tanks, 2,974 armored vehicles, and 577 cannons since Feb. 24, according to the Ukrainian General Staff's latest update.

A total of 195 Russian multiple rocket launcher systems, 2,101 vehicles, 97 cruise missiles, 89 anti-aircraft systems, and 13 boats have also been destroyed, it added.

At least 3,573 people have been killed and 3,816 injured since Russia launched the war on Ukraine on Feb. 24, according to UN estimates. The true toll is feared to be much higher.

Over 6.1 million people have fled to other countries, with some 7.7 million people internally displaced, according to the UN refugee agency.