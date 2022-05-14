Russia says it has no hostile intentions towards Finland, Sweden, warns of nuclear deployments

Russia does not have any hostile intentions towards Finland and Sweden, Russian news agencies cited the Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko as saying on Saturday, adding that it does not see "real" reasons for those two countries to be joining the alliance.

Grushko also said that the country's response to Finland and Sweden on joining NATO would depend on what infrastructure the alliance would deploy to those countries.

If NATO deploys nuclear forces closer to Russia's borders, Moscow will take "adequate response measures", he added.