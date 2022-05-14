News World Moscow: German FM Annalena Baerbock either stupid or misleading public

"Food prices worldwide were rising because of sanctions imposed by the collective West, under pressure from the US. Moreover, another reason for the global food crisis lay in the collapse of Ukrainian statehood. Failure to understand this is a sign either of stupidity or of deliberately misleading of the public," Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said in a statement.

DPA WORLD Published May 14,2022