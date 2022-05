The foreign ministers of Finland and Turkey will meet in Berlin later on Saturday to try and solve disagreements over Finland's and Sweden's plan to join NATO, Finnish Foreign Minister Pekka Haavesto said in a statement.

"I am sure we will find a solution," he told reporters as he arrived for a meeting of NATO foreign ministers in Berlin, adding he had spoken to his "good colleague" Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu by phone on Friday.