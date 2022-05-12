UN Human Rights Council demands access to abductees in Russia

Humanitarian workers need access to people who have been taken to Russia amid that country's invasion of Ukraine, according to the United Nations Human Rights Council, citing allegations that some may have been forced to travel.



The council used a special session on Ukraine to condemn atrocities documented by experts in Russian-occupied territories. A resolution from the council pointed to cases of torture, shootings and sexual violence, among other crimes documented by a UN team on the ground.



The UN's top rights also body called on Russia to immediately allow humanitarian workers access to people trafficked from Ukraine to Russia, following accusations of mayors, local officials and citizens about people being taken across the border against their will.



Thirty-three of the 47 member countries voted in favour of the resolution. Only China and Eritrea voted against, while another 12 countries abstained.



UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet had said at the start of the one-day session that many of the human rights violations under investigation "may amount to war crimes."



