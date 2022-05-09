World becoming more dangerous place: Uzbek president

The Uzbek president on Monday said the world is becoming a "dangerous place" but the government is taking measures to reduce the impact on the people.

"Today the world is becoming more dangerous. It's being tested every minute ... With our hard work and solidarity, God willing, we will pass these tests," Shavkat Mirziyoyev told a ceremony at the Victory Park in the capital Tashkent to mark the Day of Remembrance and Honor on May 9, according to a statement by the presidency.

He hailed the Uzbek people's heroism and contribution to the defeat of Nazi Germany in World War II.

"We remember the memory of our heroic ancestors and bow before their courage. Their multifaceted way of life, dedicated to peace and freedom, is a great legacy for future generations that will not burn or drown," he said.

State officials and members of the armed forces also attended the ceremony.