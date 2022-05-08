New president Rodrigo Chaves takes office in Costa Rica

Costa Rica's new president Rodrigo Chaves of the Social Democratic Progress Party (PPSD) announced investments in education and a determined fight against corruption as he took office on Sunday.



"The contradictions of our country hurt us and make the lives of our citizens harder than they should be in a democratic, peace-loving country as rich as ours," the head of state said after his swearing in.



"I know the challenge seems hard and it is, but let us not fall into despair and let the dark win," he added. Among those who came to Costa Rica for the inauguration was Spanish King Felipe VI.



The former finance minister Chaves won a run-off election against former president José María Figueres of the centrist National Liberation Party (PLN) at the beginning of April.



"We will not only put the house in order, we will rebuild it," Chaves said in his inaugural speech. "Change is urgently needed. I will not accept defeat. Costa Rica does not have to accept defeat."



Costa Rica, with a population of around 5 million, is considered one of the most politically stable countries in Central America. Known for its biodiversity, the country is a pioneer in the production of renewable energy.



In addition to agriculture, ecotourism and the IT industry have recently become increasingly important economic sectors. Nevertheless, the country struggles with social inequality, corruption, hunger and drug trafficking.



