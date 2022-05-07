Turkish Red Crescent distributes thousands of food aid packages to Kabul Airport employees

The Turkish Red Crescent on Saturday delivered nearly 2,000 packages of food aid to employees of Kabul airport in the Afghan capital.

A ceremony was held Saturday at the airport, attended by Turkey's Ambassador to Kabul Cihad Erginay, Kabul International Airport Director Abdul Hadi Hamdan, the interim Taliban administration deputy transport ministers, and officials from the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) and the Turkish Red Crescent's Kabul Office.

Speaking at the ceremony, Erginay said to date Turkey has distributed some 5,000 tons of humanitarian aid across Afghanistan.

The aid materials were carried by four "kindness trains" sent from Turkey under the coordination of Turkey's Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) as directed by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, he added.

Adding that Turkish institutions will continue to help the people of Afghanistan, Erginay said: "It is also important that this aid is delivered here, because Kabul International Airport is a center that connects Afghanistan with the world."

Airport director Hamdan thanked Turkey and its institutions for their continued aid.

The first "kindness train" carrying humanitarian aid arrived in Afghanistan on Feb. 7 while the fourth, carrying 1,478 tons of aid, arrived on April 18, and is still being delivered in 34 provinces of Afghanistan.