UNICEF: Thousands of traumatized children in Ukraine need help

According to estimates by the UN children's agency, 4,000 to 6,000 child psychology professionals are still in the country and everything must be done to secure their salaries and support them so they can continue their important work, UNICEF expert Aaron Greenberg told reporters.

