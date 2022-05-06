TURKISH, AZERBAIJANI LEADERS TO INAUGURATE AIRPORT IN TURKEYS BLACK SEA REGION

Charter flights carrying the presidents of Turkey and Azerbaijan will land at Turkey's Rize-Artvin Airport this month -- marking the first landing at the facility.

The airport will be inaugurated on May 14 in the presence of Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

The airport is the second in Turkey built by using sea embankment.

The opening ceremony will be followed by a dinner in honor of Erdoğan and Aliyev.

The airport, which has an indoor area of 47.13-square meters, is expected to serve approximately 3 million passengers annually.