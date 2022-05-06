S.Korean president accepts top prosecutor resignation over controversial bill

South Korean President Moon Jae-in on Friday accepted the resignation of the country's top prosecutor over an issue of controversial legislation that limited the prosecutors' investigative powers in political matters, local media said.

Presidential spokesman Park Kyung-mee confirmed that the president has accepted Prosecutor General Kim Oh-soo's resignation, according to Yonhap News Agency.

However, Moon has rejected the resignation of the other six regional prosecution chiefs.

Kim and the other six regional heads of prosecution offices tendered their resignation last month, just before the parliament voted to pass new reforms to reduce prosecutors' investigative powers in political matters.

On Tuesday, the National Assembly passed the new legislation despite the opposition protest, and Moon promulgated it before leaving office on May 10.

Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum defended the move on Wednesday, saying there should be a check on power.

"Some people say the whole community will break down due to the prosecution reform, but I do not believe that story. Any unchecked power should not be left alone," the agency quoted Kim as saying.







