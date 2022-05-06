Landmine planted by PKK terrorists kills Danish cyclist in northern Iraq

A Danish cyclist died from his injuries Thursday after his bike hit a landmine in Duhok province in northern Iraq.

The landmine, planted by PKK terrorists in Kani Masi village in Amedi district, detonated when two Danish cyclists were passing through the region, local media reported.

One of the cyclists succumbed to his injuries, according to reports.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK-listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the European Union-has been responsible for the deaths of at least 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.