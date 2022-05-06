Kremlin says Poland might be a source of threat

 Contact Us
Russian President Vladimir Putin's chief spokesman Dmitry Peskov on Friday said that Poland's rhetoric about Russia was 'openly hostile,' and that Warsaw could be "a source of threat".

Published May 06,2022
Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said on Friday that there was hostile rhetoric coming out of Poland, and that Warsaw could be "a source of threat".

There has been very hostile rhetoric from Poland in recent months, it has traditionally not been friendly for a long time, but in recent months it has become hostile, and the fact that Poland may pose a threat to the territorial integrity of Ukraine are obvious facts," Peskov said.

Poland has led calls for the EU to toughen sanctions and for the Western NATO alliance to arm Ukraine as it tries to resist Russian forces that have poured into its east.

Polish environment and climate minister Anna Moskwa said on Monday that "Poland is proud to be on Putin's list of unfriendly countries."